Raveena Tandon Celebrates Daughter Rasha Thadani's Exam Results, Shares Video of Her Dancing

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently had a reason to celebrate, as her daughter Rasha Thadani passed her Cambridge International Examinations with flying colours. The actress shared a snap of the mark sheet that reveals Rasha’s ‘A’ grade in every subject she appeared for. She also shared a video of her daughter dancing and enjoying herself after her hard work paid off. Alongside the post, she wrote on Instagram, “My A ⭐️baby girl ."

Raveena is an avid social media user who keeps on sharing glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. A couple of months back, she was enjoying a jungle safari in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with her husband Anil Thadani and daughter. Taking to Instagram, she shared those snaps and informed fans about her wonderful vacation time.

Before giving birth to Rasha and her son Ranbirvardhan, Raveena had adopted two girls in 1995, Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother. On the professional front, the actress currently awaits the release of her upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series Aranyak.

