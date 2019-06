Raveena Tandon Dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' as Ranbir Kapoor Cheers Her On

Today mumbai be like ..tip tip barsa pani....♥️😁🌧⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/1wL7bF4YwB — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2019

On Monday evening, Mumbai city welcomed seasonal rains in the most endearing manner. Bollywood celebrities were also not behind in sharing their love for the rainfall as Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and Disha Patani hailed the pleasant change in weather in their Instagram stories. Actress Raveena Tandon also tapped in the feel-good times and expressed her happiness over first rains in the city.Raveena shared a throwback video that features her dancing to the tunes of her hit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra that originally featured her and Akshay Kumar in a seductive sequence. The video that Raveena posted is from the sets of her talent show for kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar and has Ranbir Kapoor sitting with the other two judges, one being Boman Irani other being Arshad Warsi, enjoying the performance.Dressed in a similar saree as the original song, as Raveena set the stage on fire with her moves, Ranbir couldn't help but cheer her from the crowd. Arshad can be see too blowing whistles to Raveena's performance. Sharing the clip, Raveena summed up the mood of the city by writing, "Today mumbai be like ..tip tip barsa pani... (sic)." See video here:As per reports, a cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat and the Western Ghats and as a result the city will be receiving heavy pre-monsoon rains.Follow @News18Movies for more