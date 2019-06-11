Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Raveena Tandon Dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' as Ranbir Kapoor Cheers Her On

Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from the sets of a reality show, in which she is dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra,' as Ranbir Kapoor and Arshad Warsi cheer on.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raveena Tandon Dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' as Ranbir Kapoor Cheers Her On
Image of Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Ranbir Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
On Monday evening, Mumbai city welcomed seasonal rains in the most endearing manner. Bollywood celebrities were also not behind in sharing their love for the rainfall as Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal and Disha Patani hailed the pleasant change in weather in their Instagram stories. Actress Raveena Tandon also tapped in the feel-good times and expressed her happiness over first rains in the city.

Raveena shared a throwback video that features her dancing to the tunes of her hit track Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra that originally featured her and Akshay Kumar in a seductive sequence. The video that Raveena posted is from the sets of her talent show for kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar and has Ranbir Kapoor sitting with the other two judges, one being Boman Irani other being Arshad Warsi, enjoying the performance.

Dressed in a similar saree as the original song, as Raveena set the stage on fire with her moves, Ranbir couldn't help but cheer her from the crowd. Arshad can be see too blowing whistles to Raveena's performance. Sharing the clip, Raveena summed up the mood of the city by writing, "Today mumbai be like ..tip tip barsa pani... (sic)." See video here:




As per reports, a cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat and the Western Ghats and as a result the city will be receiving heavy pre-monsoon rains.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram