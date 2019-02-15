Raveena Tandon Fan Imam Tawhidi has been Sending Her DMs without Any Reply

My hilarious thread about Imam Tawhidi being a total cornball about Raveena Tandon



[Thread] — ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

At this point she might just get a restraining order against this dude. Like chill, bro. You're coming off way too desperate. pic.twitter.com/nymXtJaRY6 — ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

Ohhhh my god!!!!! He has a huge crush on her — Sana Rahman (@SanaRah40486684) February 13, 2019

Is Imam Tawhidi an Incel?

Why was he following me on Twitter until recently when he blocked me?

Will Raveena Tandon ever bother checking her DM?

Whatever happened to all the Angle Priyas sliding in the Imam's DMs?



Find out on the next episode of Dragonball Z — ❁ (@AashiqKabeer) February 13, 2019

From Diljith Dosanj obsessing over Kylie Jenner to Drake commenting on Athiya Shetty's Instagram posts, many celebrities enjoy solid fan following. Latest to join the list is Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who has found an ardent follower in Mohamad Tawhidi.An Iran-born Australian peace advocate and reformist, Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is a diehard fan of Raveena and he never holds himself back from expressing his love for the actress. A now viral Twitter thread has compiled a number of Imam's star-struck moments.Aashiq Kabeer posted multiple screenshots of Imam's comments on Raveena's tweets and the social media is in splits after reading them.Sample some of Tawhidi's comments posted on Raveena's tweet:Social media users started commenting on the thread. They also pointed out how Raveena never replied to any of Tawhidi's comments.