LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Raveena Tandon Fan Imam Tawhidi has been Sending Her DMs without Any Reply

An Iran-born Australian peace advocate and reformist, Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is a diehard fan of Raveena and he never holds himself back from expressing his love for the actress.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raveena Tandon Fan Imam Tawhidi has been Sending Her DMs without Any Reply
An Iran-born Australian peace advocate and reformist, Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is a diehard fan of Raveena and he never holds himself back from expressing his love for the actress.
Loading...
From Diljith Dosanj obsessing over Kylie Jenner to Drake commenting on Athiya Shetty's Instagram posts, many celebrities enjoy solid fan following. Latest to join the list is Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who has found an ardent follower in Mohamad Tawhidi.

An Iran-born Australian peace advocate and reformist, Imam Mohamad Tawhidi is a diehard fan of Raveena and he never holds himself back from expressing his love for the actress. A now viral Twitter thread has compiled a number of Imam's star-struck moments.

Aashiq Kabeer posted multiple screenshots of Imam's comments on Raveena's tweets and the social media is in splits after reading them.

Sample some of Tawhidi's comments posted on Raveena's tweet:













Social media users started commenting on the thread. They also pointed out how Raveena never replied to any of Tawhidi’s comments.











Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram