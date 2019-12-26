Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh Booked for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'
A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.
A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.
Amritsar police has booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.
A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.
The complainant alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..".
The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).
"We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held," Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Go on a Christmas Date, See Pics
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Stand Out in This Family Entertainer
- PUBG Mobile Payload x War Mode is Now Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- An Apple Mac Pro Was Used to Create Animations For The Latest Jumanji Movie