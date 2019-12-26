Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh Booked for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh Booked for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'
A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

Amritsar police has booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

The complainant alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..".

The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

"We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held," Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said.

