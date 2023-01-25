Raveena Tandon First Bollywood Actor to Become W20 Delegate, to ‘Represent 675 Million Indian Women’

Apart from her acting chops, Raveena Tandon has been hailed for championing various social causes. She blazed the trail when she adopted two girls Pooja and Chaya in 1995 and became a single mother at the age of 21. And for her work towards empowering women and girl children, she has been awarded by the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Recently, she was chosen by the ministry to be a delegate at the prestigious W20, the women empowerment engagement wing at G20 India’s Presidency, thus becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to bag this honour.

The Women 20 (W20) is an official G20 engagement group, established during the Turkish presidency in 2015. The objective is to ensure that the gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 leaders’ declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

Talking about it, Raveena says, “I am honoured to be invited and to represent 675 million Indian women as part of this delegation. Women in our country contribute to diverse sectors to run the economy and their efforts should be recognized internationally.” She further adds, “This summit is a fantastic opportunity to empower women and provide them with more rights for their full social and economic participation. The proposed priority areas to be discussed are very much in line with my expectations.”

The KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and Aranyak (2021) actor has been tirelessly working for the girl child, with various organisations like UNICEF, Cry, Spina Bifida Association and Smile foundation. She also works closely with White Ribbon Alliance for safe motherhood. Raveena single-handedly housed 30 girls in her own house and built an orphanage in Vasai for them after they were thrown out by their landlord. Her NGO, Rudra Foundation, is also doing extensive work for children and women, apart from animal welfare.

On the work front, the 48-year-old will soon be revisiting her character of investigating officer Kasturi Dogra in the second season of the Netflix original series, Aranyak. She will also be seen in two other films this year. She will be headlining a romantic comedy titled Ghudchadi, where she will share screen space with actors Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar. She has bagged filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming social drama, Patna Shukla, the shoot of which began a while back.

