Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan, Other Bollywood Celebrities Slam Papon

Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2018

If anybody behaved with my daughter the way #Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2018

Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW 🙄😡#papon👎 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 23, 2018

Saving a girl child in the womb is not enough when a Govt. fails to safeguard her in life. Stronger laws against sexual abuse need to be made & put in action, in favour of victims. Almost 24hrs of #Papon newsbreak and he still roams free justifying his perversion against a child. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 23, 2018

Celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have come out against Papon after a video emerged of the singer inappropriately kissing a minor girl. Ashoke Pandit: Papon body language and his brash attitude while abusing the child is a sign of arrogance and complete disregard for the law. This is a benchmark trait of every powerful sexual predator. (With IANS inputs)