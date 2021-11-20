Raveena Tandon Gets Inked for 'All Four-Legged Magnificent Creatures', Watch Video

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon once again got herself inked and this time it is for all the ‘four-legged magnificent creatures of this planet’. Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, she shared a video of hers from her tattoo parlour where the tattoo artist can be seen making paw designs on her hand. She got four paws drawn on her arm, which she flaunted at the camera. The actress can be seen dressed in a casual white shirt paired with denim.

She captioned her post as, “Dedicated to all the four legged magnificent creatures of this planet…. gotten inked again . ‍⬛"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon is all geared up to play a cop in the upcoming web series Aranyak which also marks her OTT debut and it releases on December 10 on Netflix. The series sees her in the role of a harried, local cop named Kasturi Dogra who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the misty Himalayan town.

Directed by Vinay Waikul, the web series also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Megna Malik.

Talking about her character and the series, Raveena earlier said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character. Moreover, being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience."

