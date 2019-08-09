Raveena-Govinda Recreate 'Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare' on Nach Baliye 9

Govinda and his wife Suneeta joined Raveena Tandon and the team of Nach Baliye 9 for an upcoming episode of the dance reality show. This week the theme for the contestants was, 'Hum Tum aur Woh'. Going by the theme, Govinda and Raveena, the superhit pair of the ’90s invoked nostalgia. The two recreated their blockbuster song Ankhiyo Se Goli Maare from the film Dulhe Raja.

A promo of the same was shared by Star Plus on Instagram. In the promo, the two actors were also joined by Sunneta. The three also shake a leg on another song Main Laila Laila Chillaunga from Anadi No 1. The video was shared by the two actors on their social media. While Raveena captioned the video as, "This week, its a laugh riot with Chi Chi and Sunita in the house," Govinda wrote, "Catch me and my Baliye this Weekend in the house of #nachbaliye."

Recently, Govinda created quite a buzz on the Internet for claiming that he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to director James Cameron for his epic film. He also claimed that he was offered a role in the Hollywood blockbuster, however, he turned it down saying that the filmmaker wanted him to shoot for 410 days with paint on the body, which he wasn't ready for.

The actor was mercilessly trolled for his comments, but the actor stood by his statements and said that it is people's choice to believe them or not. He also called it a prejudiced behaviour.

Later, he said that it's not just Avatar but he also rejected films like -- Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Taal, Devdas, Nayak, Chandni and Slumdog Millionaire among others.

