Raveena Tandon Grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in Wilderness of Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is holidaying with her husband Anil Thadani and daughter Rasha Thadani in the wilderness of Madhya Pradesh. The actress is not missing on missing out on sharing glimpses from her dream vacation with her fans. In a series of posts made by Raveena in the last few days, she is seen having all the jungle safari fun and adventure. Through the clicks, the actress has given her fans a virtual jungle safari expedition.

On July 03, Raveena shared another video that featured her grooving to her famous track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’. In the clip shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen enjoying the safari ride in Bandhavgarh National Park while it pours heavily. The video starts with a view of the jeep and the forest around, but it gets even better when the actress in full form grooved to her song.

The actress wrote in the caption that it was “tip tip barsa pani with a jungle twist." Further talking about rainfall in Bandhavgarh, she wrote, “When it rains in Bandhavgarh, it pours! enjoyed the rain safari.” Raveena said that she is performing for the stunned sambar family.

On seeing the actress shaking a leg on her very hit song, fans flooded the comment section to praise the dance moves of the actress. "Your dance is epic,” wrote a fan, while another said, ‘this song is only suitable on you.” Most of the people in the comment section were stunned and speechless.

Earlier in the day, she had also shared a short clip of herself enjoying the ride and two amazing images of tigers. Apart from her dance and glow, Raveena has impressed fans with her photography skills too. “When the day starts of good and gets even better,” read the caption.

Looks like the actress has turned into a wildlife photographer as in one of her post she is seen handling a huge camera with a specialised lens, dedicated for capturing the wild.

On work front, she will be next seen in the sequel of Kannada blockbuster K.G.F, titledK.G.F: Chapter 2,starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. The movie is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Raveena’s performance in the film Maatrin which she played the role of the mother of a rape victim was lauded by critics. Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the 2017 revenge drama also fared well at the box office.

