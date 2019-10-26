Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raveena Tandon Has 'Best Birthday Ever' on Nach Baliye 9 Set

Raveena, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 celebrates her birthday on October 26.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Posts A Picture With Her Favourite Hero Sanjay Dutt
(Image credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon became emotional when her family turned out on the set of a dance reality show that she judges, to celebrate her birthday. She said this is her "best birthday ever".

Raveena, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 celebrates her birthday on October 26. She was surprised when she her whole family, including her parents, in-laws, and daughter, turned up to celebrate her birthday on the set of the show, when Saturday's episode was being shot.

Seeing how her parents shared some anecdotes of her childhood, and her daughters mocking her for being weak in Mathematics the actress could not stop laughing.

Raveena said: "I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise."

Thank you @starplus @banijayasia and the whole team of Nach for making this the most special birthday yet! 😁♥️🎂

She added: "This can be categorized as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can't be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life!"

The actress turns 45 on Saturday.

Nach Baliye 9 is telecast on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

