Raveena Tandon Hits Back at Troll, Says 'What All People Do for Their Place in the Sun'

On Thursday, a Twitter war ensued between Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Stand-up-Comedian Aditi Mittal. The latter had taken a dig at Raveena’s tweet from September 2019, which had somehow landed up in her Timeline. Raveena, without clearly mentioning the name, hit back at Aditi.

Raveena had tweeted about a pair of earrings she bought online. The tweet also mentioned BJP minister Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Unaware of how it showed up in Aditi’s timeline in 2020, she retweeted the same on her timeline and wrote, “Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?”

Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings? https://t.co/8af0wC4ZGW — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) January 22, 2020

Raveena too got back to the comedian and tweeted, “Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape,and think of themselves to be successful comedians,use stars on their TL,(whom they don’t follow), just to gain a bit more.Bless her.May god give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration,bitterness and hate#editmettal”

Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape,and think of themselves to be successful comedians,use stars on their TL,(whom they don’t follow), just to gain a bit more.Bless her.May god give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration,bitterness and hate#editmettal — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 22, 2020

She mentioned Aditi’s name as #editmettal as a way of getting back for being called #Tendon.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear. Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me ‘milf’. Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success.”

Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear . Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me “milf” . Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 23, 2020

She was mentioning an earlier tweet by Aditi where she called the actress a MILF (Mother I’d Like to F**k) in 2011.

On the professional front, Raveena will be making her debut as a writer for a web series, based on multiple personality. The actor will also be producing it under her banner AA films. She will also play a role modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Nach Baliye: 9.

