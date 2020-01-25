Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Raveena Tandon Hits Back at Troll, Says 'What All People Do for Their Place in the Sun'

On Thursday, a Twitter war ensued between Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Stand-up-Comedian Aditi Mittal. The latter had taken a dig at Raveena’s tweet from September 2019, which had somehow landed up in her Timeline. Raveena, without clearly mentioning the name, hit back at Aditi.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Posts A Picture With Her Favourite Hero Sanjay Dutt
(Image credits: Instagram)

On Thursday, a Twitter war ensued between Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Stand-up-Comedian Aditi Mittal. The latter had taken a dig at Raveena’s tweet from September 2019, which had somehow landed up in her Timeline. Raveena, without clearly mentioning the name, hit back at Aditi.

Raveena had tweeted about a pair of earrings she bought online. The tweet also mentioned BJP minister Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Unaware of how it showed up in Aditi’s timeline in 2020, she retweeted the same on her timeline and wrote, “Why was this tweet on my TL when I follow neither Tendon, Bagga, Earrings?”

Raveena too got back to the comedian and tweeted, “Some,who joke about fat shaming/rape,and think of themselves to be successful comedians,use stars on their TL,(whom they don’t follow), just to gain a bit more.Bless her.May god give her happiness so that she overcomes her frustration,bitterness and hate#editmettal”

She mentioned Aditi’s name as #editmettal as a way of getting back for being called #Tendon.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear. Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me ‘milf’. Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success.”

She was mentioning an earlier tweet by Aditi where she called the actress a MILF (Mother I’d Like to F**k) in 2011.

On the professional front, Raveena will be making her debut as a writer for a web series, based on multiple personality. The actor will also be producing it under her banner AA films. She will also play a role modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Nach Baliye: 9.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram