Raveena Tandon Holds Shilpa Shetty in Arms As They Groove to Chura Ke Dil Mera on Super Dancer 4

The Sunday episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 will welcome actress Raveena Tandon as a guest judge for the ‘Raveena Special’ episode. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon will be seen performing hook steps of their popular dance numbers ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ and ‘Tu Cheez Badhi hai Mast’ on the sets of Super Dancer - Chapter 4.

In a video shared by Sony Television on Instagram, Shilpa and Raveena replicated the hook steps of ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera.’ At one point, Raveena also dove to the floor, leaving Shilpa stunned. The performance left the contestants and Shilpa’s fellow judge Geeta Kapur cheering. The song, from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar. Raveena channelled Akshay as she danced with Shilpa.

On Sunday, Raveena Tandon will be seen on Super Dancer - Chapter 4, while on the Saturday episode, filmmaker-choreographer, Farah Khan, will grace the stage of the dance reality show. She will be given a warm welcome by her mentee Geeta Kapur and the contestants on the show.

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

