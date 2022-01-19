Raveena Tandon: I'm Not Playing the Role of Indira Gandhi in KGF Chapter 2 | Exclusive

Raveena Tandon is basking in the glory of her latest Netflix series, Aranyak. The actor, who played the role of a police officer in the thriller, will soon be seen on the big screen with KGF-2, which also marks her Kannada debut. Tandon plays the role of a Prime Minister in the film, starring Yash.

It was earlier reported that her character is modelled after the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Denying the same, Tandon tells News18, “There is nothing about Indira Gandhiji in this movie. Neither is my look like her nor is my character inspired by her. Nor have we taken any such references. The film is based in the ’80s and because I play a prime minister in the film, there were many speculations which started that I play Indira Gandhiji in the movie."

After the success of the first part, just like the fans of the film, Raveena is also eagerly awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. “We are currently living in a very unexpected situation. The theaters had reopened and the audience was also going to watch films in cinema, but the new wave has slowed down things again. I am equally excited for KGF 2. I have previously worked in a Telugu film Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda which featured Vishnu and Mohanji and I had a good time. This time too it was so much fun. Prashanth (Neel, the director) is such a pleasure to work with. Yash was so unassuming and such a gentleman to work with."

The film also features Tandon’s long time co-star Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as an antagonist. The actor reveals that she unfortunately doesn’t have any scenes with him. “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but I the script didn’t have room for it."

Talking about the success of Aranyak which also marked her OTT debut, the actor said, “I am glad people have liked my performance and the show. I have got a lot of offers in the past but I decided to go with this. It was a gamble and I feel it has paid off. The show is still being watched and liked by the audiences and that is really great."

