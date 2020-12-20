News18 Logo

Raveena Tandon Joins Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' Viral Meme

credit - Raveena Tandon Instagram

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha have joined the "Sadda kutta kutta" viral meme, which also features their two pet dogs.

Raveena posted a video on Instagram, where Raveena and daughter Rasha are seen grooving along with their pet dogs on the latest viral song "Sadda kutta kutta", made by a social media user using Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz's lines "Mere koi feelings nahi hai? a tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta".

Raveena, who is seen twinning with her daughter in red outfit, captioned the quirky video: "loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven't wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!"

The social media user, who goes by the name Yashraj Mukhate, dropped a comment after seeing the actress dancing on his viral number.

He wrote: "And the day is madeee."

This is not the first time Mukhate has given a quirky spin to a dialogue or a line.

He gained fandom after he converted the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" from a television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa into a musical rap.


