Raveena Tandon Lashes Out At Pet Owners, Says 'They Won't Even Spend Rs 500 On A Poop Scooper'

Raveena Tandon has expressed her displeasure towards carelessness displayed by pet owners' while walking their pets on roads. The actress wants people to be responsible when their pets defecate in the open.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “The thing about pet owners is that they have enough money to spend on pets wearing fancy socks and shoes, but they’ll not spend even Rs 500 on a poop scooper. This is something which I’ve been talking about to our local corporator as well, to try and start a campaign,” she mentions.

Raveena complains how it would just take two minutes to clean it up but some owners "literally turn their face around while the pet goes pooping on the road”. "They leave it for the poor municipal sweepers who’ll come to clean in the morning,” Raveena said.

A pet owner herself, the actress suggests that all it takes is to “put it in a plastic bag and throw it in the dustbin." But the missing civic sense in people surprises her.

The actress also talked about how she was spending time during the Coronavirus lockdown. Apart from making her kids Ranbir and Rasha watch classic Bollywood movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Padosan, and her own cult film Andaz Apna Apna, she is also giving home schooling to them. "I anyway prefer home schooling, and feel that with travelling and showing kids different things teaches them stuff that you can’t learn from schools. Right now, we can’t travel, so I’m introducing them to different things,” said Raveena.

Follow @News18Movies for more