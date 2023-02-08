Raveena Tandon Makes Shocking Statement About Karan Johar, Says He Hasn't Forgiven Her For...

Raveena Tandon opened up about Karan Johar in a new interview. The actress revealed she was offered the role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but Raveena turned it down. The actress hinted that she was offered Rani Mukerji’s role in the movie. However, she turned it down and she believes that Karan hasn’t forgiven her.

Speaking with ANI, Raveena was speaking about transitioning from playing thinly written roles in the 1990s to more serious roles in recent years when she brought up Karan’s name.

“Karan still doesn’t forgive me for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he didn’t understand at that time, Kajol was my contemporary. We started together, we were both doing lead roles. So, I couldn’t have done a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where I was at a lower… where I probably had a smaller role like Rani. And Rani benefitted from it because she was a newcomer. That was the difference that would’ve happened at that time, and that’s what I told Karan," she said.

Karan had previously revealed that he had approached several actresses to star in the movie but they refused. Eventually, the cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ended up becoming Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film went on to become a massive success.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena’s second innings at the movies has been making headlines. The actress made a comeback with her OTT debut in Aryanak. Her performance was widely appreciated. She then appeared in KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada actor Yash in the lead. She played the role of Prime Minister. She will now reunite with Sanjay Dutt in the romantic comedy Ghudchadi. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi.

