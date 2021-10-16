Raveena Tandon Shares Throwback Pics With Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda on 23 Years of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood’s diva of the 90s era, Raveena Tandon turned back the clock as she marked 23 years of the release of her film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While she was known for her work in a combination of genres, comedy got the best of her. In a nostalgic post, Raveena shared the stills from the film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Ramya Krishnan in main roles.

Her post brought back fond memories of the comedy film, which also clashed with Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the box office. The actress also shared some fun posters from the David Dhawan directorial.

In the caption, she wrote, “23 years Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and time flies. Left with fun memories, working with the legends, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Ramya Krishnan.”

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Sharat Saxena, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik with Madhuri Dixit in special appearance and David Dhawan in a ten-second cameo.

Govinda and Raveena made one of the most popular on-screen jodis of the time. They worked together in films like Dulhe Raja, Aunty No 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Anari No1, Rajaji, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna and Pardesi Babu. Raveena has also co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Insaniyat, Aks and Agni Varsha.

Raveena debuted in 1991 with the film Patthar Ke Phool. She is most known for her performances in films like Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Andaz Apna Apna, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Satta, Gharwali Baharwali, Dulhe Raja and Anari No1.

She will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2, led by Yash. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming period drama will also star Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. Scheduled to release in theatres on April 14, next year, the film will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

