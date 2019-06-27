Raveena Tandon on Tip Tip Barsa Paani Remake: Sounds Superb, I Love New Remixes

Actress Raveena Tandon, who grooved to 90s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra (1994), which also featured Akshay Kumar alongside her, has reacted to the recreated version of her track which will feature Akshay and Katrina Kaif. The remixed song is for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop-thriller Sooryavanshi, set to release on March 27, 2020.

While most of the yesteryear music composers have pegged new-age remix tracks in the wrong light, Raveena took a contrary stance and told SpotBoye that she loves new remixes. She said, "Sounds Superb, I love new remixes."

Putting speculation to rest, Akshay had tweeted the news of recreating Tip Tip Barsa Paaani with Katrina in a social media post earlier this month. His tweet read, “I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way."

Later pics from the sets of Sooryavanshi featured Katrina and Akshay wearing towels on their heads, hinting that they were shooting for the track. Another picture posted by choreographer Farah Khan raised anticipation of the fans further. See pics here:

