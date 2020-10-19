Raveena Tandon Opens Up About Lawsuit Against News Channels, Says Bollywood Is United

Recently 34 production houses and four industry bodies came together to file a lawsuit against two news channels for unfairly targetting and defaming Bollywood in their coverage. Now, many Bollywood actors and makers have come forward to lend their support to the lawsuit.

Actress Raveena Tandon is one of the stars who is in full support of the lawsuit. “The fact that it’s the first time in history that the entire industry is standing united, everyone is planning to join the movement. The narrative and the kind of language being used was very undignified and it was only the film industry that was being targeted,” she told Hindustan Times.

She also said that the abuse and insults have gone off limits. "There is freedom of speech yes, but to make statements which are completely untrue, and forget dignity, voh toh raha hi nahi, without any proof, the vilification of people and the kind of language being used, it’s a new low. What we are seeing on social media, it’s a real tragedy,” she added.

Raveena, who had recently tweeted about a 'clean-up' that should happen in respect to drug consumption said that it should take place for the whole country and not only Bollywood. She said that the film industry is targetted because it generates TRPs. She further added that if one is serious about the war on drugs, they need to start from the roots and round up all the peddlers.

The Bollywood producers have filed a lawsuit against Republic TV journalists Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari as well as Times Now journalists Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar. The producers include Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, as well as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, among others.