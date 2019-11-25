Raveena Tandon Pens Four Scripts for Web Platforms, to be Produced Under Her Home Banner
Bollywood actress and producer Raveena Tandon has now turned to scriptwriting and has already come up with four scripts.
(Image credits: Instagram)
National Award winning actress and producer Raveena Tandon has now decided to try her hand at screenwriting. Four scripts have been penned by her and will go to production under her own home banner AA Films.
According to a report in Times Of India, the actress gave a few details about the development and said, “We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much. It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it’s very exciting space to be in.”
Raveena is known to have enjoyed a successful career and came among the top actresses in the '90s. In 2000, she won a National Award for acting Kalpana Lajmi's Daman. Raveena made a comeback in 2015 with a brief performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, for which she was praised by the critics. This was followed by Onir’s Shab, which won her accolades yet again.
Besides movies, the actress has maintained her fan base with her stints in television shows, the most recent being on the judging panel on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.
Raveena is also into jewellery designing, writing columns, charities and wildlife photography. Talking about photography, she said, "I have always been very passionate about it, and most of my contribution from it goes towards charity."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Pens Down Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note on Instagram, See Here
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home