Raveena Tandon Pens Four Scripts for Web Platforms, to be Produced Under Her Home Banner

National Award winning actress and producer Raveena Tandon has now decided to try her hand at screenwriting. Four scripts have been penned by her and will go to production under her own home banner AA Films.

According to a report in Times Of India, the actress gave a few details about the development and said, “We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much. It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it’s very exciting space to be in.”

Raveena is known to have enjoyed a successful career and came among the top actresses in the '90s. In 2000, she won a National Award for acting Kalpana Lajmi's Daman. Raveena made a comeback in 2015 with a brief performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, for which she was praised by the critics. This was followed by Onir’s Shab, which won her accolades yet again.

Besides movies, the actress has maintained her fan base with her stints in television shows, the most recent being on the judging panel on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Raveena is also into jewellery designing, writing columns, charities and wildlife photography. Talking about photography, she said, "I have always been very passionate about it, and most of my contribution from it goes towards charity."

