Raveena Tandon Posts Hilarious Clip On Instagram, But the Caption Takes The Cake

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is known for her brilliant acting and beauty. The actress keeps making headlines with her social media posts. Recently, she posted a hilarious Instagram reel. As a follow-up to her humorous ‘khod ke dekhlo’ video, in which she suggested killing her spouse and burying him in the garden, Raveena has uploaded yet another amusing clip.

In the new clip, she plays a woman, who murders her husband because he called her by a different name. Raveena occasionally posts such humorous videos on Instagram. She captioned it, “Khod ke dekhlo, part two! Husbands beware, this is trending too. He should’ve played safe and just said, baby.”

Raveena appears in the video, acting as though she is being questioned by the police while covering her head with a white scarf. She responds in a clear voice to the question of what her husband’s last words were before he was killed: “Unhone kaha tha ki mera chashma kahan hai Sangeeta (he said, where are my glasses Sangeeta)?" She responds in a cold voice, “Ranjana naam hai mera (my name is Ranjana)," with a faded smile, as the speaker asks her why she killed him again.

The actress released the first segment of the video in which she was seen filing her nails while dressed in a saree, in December of last year. When someone inquired about her husband, she sent him to the garden. She said, “khod ke dekh lo (dig him up from his grave)." While sharing the video, she wrote the caption, “Hahahha couldn’t resist doing this one! Husbands beware! This is a trending reel.”

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She will soon be seen with Sanjay Dutt in Ghudchadi. She also has the second season of her web series Aranyak and Patna Shukla by Arbaaz Khan.

