Raveena Tandon Preps for Cyclone Nisarga with Denim-on-denim Look in 'Atmanirbhar' Photoshoot

As Mumbai was gearing up for Cyclone Nisarga, Raveena Tandon had taken to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a denim shirt with distressed denim shorts and a brown belt tied around the waist. She completed her look with oversized spectacles.

The Mohra star captioned the photo, "#atmanirbharphotoshoot cloudy day, denim out, awaiting #hurricanenisarga... checklist- keep emergency battery lights prepared and charged, unblock the drains around... download a good movie on your phone, get the munchies ready. Hope this passes without incident. Hope all remain safe and dry. Hope there is no destruction... We Mumbaikars are always ready to jump in and help if the need arises, but I pray that need, not be. Stay safe all!"

In a different post, Raveena also urged everyone following her on Instagram to keep water and food for stray animals. She talked about how a cat comes around frequently to visit her and she was doing her best to help the cat out.

The 45-year-old actress and reality show judge is one of the most active Bollywood stars on Instagram who keeps her fans updated with interesting posts from her life. She has also been sharing fun TikTok videos with her daughter Rasha Thadani which are quite popular.

Follow @News18Movies for more