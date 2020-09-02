Raveena Tandon Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Claim That '99 Percent of Bollywood Consumes Drugs'

Actress Raveena Tandon has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut’s accusations that 99 percent of people in the film industry consume drugs after lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani raised questions about Bollywood’s "deafening silence" on "a serious charge."

Raveena said that the entire industry could not be generalised and it has "the good and the bad."

“Globally,99 % of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise, our industry also has the good and the bad,” she tweeted.

Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad. https://t.co/2sicSRZaAP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 1, 2020

Raveena was replying to Mahesh Jethmalani's tweet in which he indirectly indicated whether Bollywood’s silence on Kangana Ranaut's allegations implies complicity. “A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99% of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence?”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also responded to Mahesh’s tweet and said that he was ‘baffled’ by the film industry’s silence on Kangana’s allegations. “Though I belong to the same fraternity, I am as baffled as u... And their silence also extends to them being called rapists, killers, mafia, etc,” he wrote on Twitter.

Though I belong to the same fraternity,I am as baffled as u ..And their silence also extends to them being called rapists , killers ,mafia etc etc https://t.co/oap0ttPGLj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 1, 2020

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana talked about Bollywood’s alleged drug nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry do drugs. She also alleged that "a character artiste" spiked her drink and took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry. This came after the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB is investigating the possible drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.