Raveena Tandon was Removed from 4 Films Because of Fellow Actress?

Reportedly, since the '90s, two of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor have not been in the best of terms. As per a report, Karisma even got Raveena removed from four films.

In a candid interview, while Raveena did not name anyone, it was later made obvious in the report that she was talking about her Andaz Apna Apna co-actor Karisma. "I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sorts of games," Raveena said, claims the report.

The biggest reason for Karisma and Raveena not sharing an amiable equation is reported to be their mutual liking for actor Ajay Devgn, who was rumoured to be dating Karisma back then. Reportedly, Karisma was not willing to see Raveena and Ajay pairing up for films together after their 'jodi' was much liked in movies like Ek Hi Raasta (1993), Dilwale (1994) and Gair (1999).

Later, during a Holi bash at Shah Rukh Khan's house, Karisma had also declined to get clicked with the actress, while Raveena had cordially agreed, the report claims.

Commenting on the same, Raveena reportedly said, "It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way. I'm a professional, I don't care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems."

