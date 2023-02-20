The world, including the B-town celebrities, celebrated the festival of Maha Shivratri on Saturday. Actress Raveena Tandon came up with a special post on the occasion of Maha Shivratri by remembering her late father, Ravi Tandon. The actress shared a bunch of photos from her time in Kashi, Varanasi. Raveena also penned a note in memory of her father who passed away in February of last year at the age of 86.

Her caption read, “Day 1 in Kashi. I finally let a piece of you go. That I will hold on in my heart forever. A send off papa, on your birthday, and Maha Shivratri, couldn’t get better. From Dusk to Dawn. did the entire Kashi Vishwanath with you and then bade you a happy goodbye. Love you always! Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange Maiya!”

Replying to the post, actor Vikrant Massey commented, “Har Har Mahadev” and actress Neetu Kapoor dropped a red heart under the post.

Raveena Tandon also tweeted about her Kashi trip and shared a few pictures and a video. While doing so, she wrote, “Nothing more Divine and beautiful. The first is my favourite picture of the night.”

Nothing more Divine and beautiful 🙏🏻🕉️🙏🏻 #mahashivratri the first being my favourite picture of the night. #dusktodawn pic.twitter.com/ChKHF8eB4R— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 18, 2023

Raveena Tandon celebrated her father Ravi Tandon’s birthday earlier this week. On Instagram, she shared a montage of throwback photos. The note that she penned along with the pics read, “Happy birthday, papa. Miss you.”

With a heavy heart, Raveena Tandon announced the news of her father’s demise on Instagram last year. Sharing a set of throwback pictures featuring herself and her dad, the actress wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you, papa.”

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the Telugu film K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film also starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj. Fans are now anticipating the third instalment of the Prashanth Neel-directed film. Raveena was also seen in the series Aranyak. In the Netflix series, she played a police officer.

