Covid-19: Raveena Tandon Sanitizes Train Berth Before Travelling, See Pics

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who had to travel for an important project amidst the coronavirus pandemic, shared pictures of herself on social media wherein she can be seen taking all the necessary precautions.
In one the videos, Raveena was seen wiping the train berths with wet wipes and santizer. In the post, she also shared that the shoot for her project was done behind closed doors and skeletal crew in a city where no cases had been reported yet. Raveena also urged fans to travel only if it is unavoidable.
Disinfecting the cabin with wet wipes,sanitiser,before the wheels roll and we get comfy!Better to be safe than sorry. Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount .#throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment . Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine at least until 31st March . #throwback
In another post on social media, Raveena was seen sitting on the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. She gave precautionary instructions to her fans to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. A part of her post read, "Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the side bands only. Also please wear latex gloves if need to go out,for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria (sic)."
Most important. Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the side bands only. Also please wear latex gloves if need to go out,for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria. Hogan safai , abh beth kar aaram! Importance of hygiene. #swachbharat Travel only if very necessary and please take precautions and safety of oneself and the others around you is paramount. DO NOT ENDANGER OTHERS LIVES. #coronavirus #throwback #lastweek,off to a days assignment . Skeletal crew and closed door shoot luckily to a town with no coronacases reported yet. Back home to self-isolate and quarantine . Till 31st March A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on
Various Bollywood celebrities are currently on self- quarantine and have been sharing messages about the same on their social media, asking fans and followers to stay at home and take the situation seriously.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also took to their Instagram and shared a video message, earlier.
Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻
On Friday, the Maharashtra government released a video along with various Bollywood celebrities urging people to stay together in these hard times and cooperate on the quarantine. The video has messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others. Currently, A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, in India.
Together we can and we will fight this! #WarAgainstVirus @cmomaharashtra_ For more info please follow :- @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc on Twitter. A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on
