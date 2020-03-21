Covid-19: Raveena Tandon Sanitizes Train Berth Before Travelling, See Pics

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who had to travel for an important project amidst the coronavirus pandemic, shared pictures of herself on social media wherein she can be seen taking all the necessary precautions.

In one the videos, Raveena was seen wiping the train berths with wet wipes and santizer. In the post, she also shared that the shoot for her project was done behind closed doors and skeletal crew in a city where no cases had been reported yet. Raveena also urged fans to travel only if it is unavoidable.

In another post on social media, Raveena was seen sitting on the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. She gave precautionary instructions to her fans to follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. A part of her post read, "Please do not keep touching the front of your mask. Remove from the side bands only. Also please wear latex gloves if need to go out,for knobs and door handles carry maximum bacteria (sic)."





Various Bollywood celebrities are currently on self- quarantine and have been sharing messages about the same on their social media, asking fans and followers to stay at home and take the situation seriously.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also took to their Instagram and shared a video message, earlier.





Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻

On Friday, the Maharashtra government released a video along with various Bollywood celebrities urging people to stay together in these hard times and cooperate on the quarantine. The video has messages from Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others. Currently, A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, in India.

