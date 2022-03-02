Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Attempt This Viral Reel Trend on Sets of Ghudchadhi; Watch

One of the most loved pairs of the 90s, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and evergreen Raveena Tandon are in Gurugram, where the duo have collaborated for their upcoming romantic comedy, Ghudchadhi. It was just a week ago when the Binoy Gandhi directorial was announced through social media and now the film has already kickstarted in Delhi NCR. Speaking of which, this morning, Raveena treated her fans to glimpses of her behind-the-scenes shenanigans with her co-star Sanjay Dutt.

Taking to her official Instagram account, which has more than 6.3 million followers, the actress posted a video showing the duo trying the latest trend of social media. For the past few days, a reel trend is making the rounds on the internet, in which people record themselves using different camera angles, while the music Edge by the artist Rezz from the album The Silence is Deafening is played in the background.

Joining the bandwagon, both the actors were seen trying their luck at acing the new Insta trend. However, it appears through the caption of the video that both Raveena and Sanjay Dutt failed multiple attempts before getting it correct. While dropping the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “On set shenanigans with Sanjay Dutt! attempt 243637”. Raveena ended her caption with the hashtags BTS and Ghudchadhi. Take a look at the viral video here:

This is not all. The video is currently sending shockwaves on the internet and fans can’t keep calm after watching their favourite pair in action. As soon as Raveena posted the video on social media, it amassed umpteen likes in no time. So far it has garnered more than 112k likes and has been viewed over 742k times. Several fans have flooded the comment section with countless heart emoticons. In the video, Sanjay Dutt is looking handsome in the green shirt and black shades, while Raveena was looking very stylish and chic in a blue see-through dress, which she paired with a brown leather belt on her waist and her goggles were seen on her head.

Before Ghudchadhi, the duo also collaborated for the much-anticipated actioner K.G.F: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel's directorial also features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. K.G.F: Chapter 2 will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022.

