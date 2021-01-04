Raveena Tandon Says Her Decision to Adopt Her Daughters at 21 was Met With Apprehension

Actress Raveena Tandon was only 21 years old when she adopted her two daughters, Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 was met with apprehension. In a recent interview Raveena revealed that people close to her told that no one will be willing to marry her, and that adopting her daughters will cause problems in her film career.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Raveena said, “There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.”

“Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” Raveena added.

Pooja and Chhaya are biological children of her cousin who had passed away. The actress did not like the way their guardian treated them and thus brought the girls home. Daughter Chhaya tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed a child in 2019. Raveena is married to Anil Thandani since 2004 and has two kids from the marriage, Rasha (14) and Ranbir (12).