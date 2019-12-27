Raveena Tandon Says No Insult to Any Religion was Intended During the Show

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh were booked by the Amritsar police for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held," Amritsar Rural SSP, Vikram Jeet Duggal said. A case was registered on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block, along with video footage of the show aired on Christmas eve.

The FIR was registered at Ajnala police station under section 295-A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

The complainant alleged that "the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt..".

Reportedly, a police complaint was filed in the state over the usage of word ‘Hallelujah’ during a show where she made an appearance.

Raveena, on Thursday, cleared her stance on the matter by urging people to watch the concerned portion and stating that no insult to any religion was intended during the show. Sharing the video link on Twitter, she wrote, "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

(with inputs from PTI)

