GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Raveena Tandon Says Public Figures Are Open To Criticism, Gets Criticised

Raveena, among many other Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raveena Tandon Says Public Figures Are Open To Criticism, Gets Criticised
Image
Actress Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.

"If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then 'they' say that celebs don't have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls," Raveena tweeted on Tuesday.




Raveena, among many other Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments. And as expected, her tweets got plenty of backlash. However, Raveena was having none of it and fired back at her self-appointed critics.




(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You