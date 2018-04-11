English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raveena Tandon Says Public Figures Are Open To Criticism, Gets Criticised
Raveena, among many other Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments
Image
Actress Raveena Tandon says a public figure is open to criticism, but if they retaliate, all hell breaks loose and then they are subjected to social media trolling.
"If you are a public figure, you are open to criticism. Surely. But God forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all, hell breaks loose. And then 'they' say that celebs don't have a voice. Sadly, Twitter (is) only becoming a place for abusive trolls," Raveena tweeted on Tuesday.
Raveena, among many other Bollywood personalities, has been trolled on social media for her outspoken and forthright comments. And as expected, her tweets got plenty of backlash. However, Raveena was having none of it and fired back at her self-appointed critics.
(With IANS inputs)
If you are a public figure,you are open to criticism.surely. But god forbid if you question/criticise or retaliate anything, absolutely anything at all,hell breaks loose.And then “they” say that celebs don’t have a voice ..sadly twitter only becoming a place for abusive trolls.— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 10, 2018
Please read earlier tweets or interviews.Always spoken against encroachments,slums resorts,including overdevelopment of Film city.Metro car shed there are options,4,000 trees to be cut when there are available options.slum encroachment,politicians will not let go for vote bank https://t.co/gtJMCIkN4A— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 10, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
