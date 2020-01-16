Raveena Tandon Says Sensuality is Not About Shedding Clothes
The Bollywood actress also revealed that while she has been getting a lot of scripts lately, there are very few she would like to do.
(Image credits: Instagram)
Actress Raveena Tandon says sensuality is not about shedding your clothes, but about how one carries it off.
"Sensuality is not about shedding your clothes. You can be sensuous in whatever you wear. It's all about how the outfit is designed and how you carry it off," Raveena said.
Talking about films, she said: "A lot of movies have been offered to me, but very few are the kind I would want to do."
On balancing her time between family and work, the actress said: "I used to FaceTime my kids and teach them when I was not around."
Raveena said she is not a fitness freak.
"I'm a very lazy person and I go to the gym when I feel like it. There's no regime I have."
Talking about her food habits, Raveena shared that she does not enjoy sweets and likes to opt for vegetarian food. She also revealed that she enjoys travelling and is more keen on jungles and wildlife rather than lazing around on the beach.
The actress opened up about views when she appeared in chat show "Not Just Supper Stars" along with designer Rocky S. The show is aired in India on Zee Cafe.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Father WWE Legend Rocky Johnson Dies at Age 75
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea