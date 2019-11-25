Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'
Raveena Tandon let out this secret while appearing on 'The Love Laugh Live Show'. On the show, she spoke of other things too, including social media and how significant family was to her.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon/Instagram
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon says superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks she is the "best-scented" heroine.
"Every time we are together, socially or somewhere he tells (Raveena's husband) Anil (Thadani), you have the best-scented heroine as your wife. He says every time when I used to work with her, I'd usually come close and take a sniff of her scent," the actress said, according to a report in timesnownews.com.
She let out this secret while appearing on "The Love Laugh Live Show". On the show, she spoke of other things too, including social media and how significant family was to her.
Raveena was one of the top heroines of the nineties in Bollywood and she had a string of blockbusters with Akshay Kumar and Govinda in her heydays. She worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Ramesh Sippy's "Zamaana Deewana" (1995), and the much-delayed release, "Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke".
She won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in Kalpana Lajmi's 2000 release, "Daman".
