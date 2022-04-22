Raveena Tandon Says She Entered Bollywood 'By Default', Reveals 'Started By Cleaning Studio Floors'

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut over 30 years ago with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. Since then, she has come a long way. Recently, Raveena was seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. Whether it was Laadla or Andaz Apna Apna, with each of her movies, Raveena only proved what an amazing actress she is. However, contrary to all this, in a recent interview, Raveena Tandon mentioned that she is in the industry only ‘by default’.

Raveena Tandon opened up about her journey of becoming an actor. She told Mid-Day that even though she came from a film family, she had to start by cleaning or wiping off vomit on the studio floors. Raveena further revealed that she never thought of becoming an actress and therefore added that she is in the industry only by ‘default’.

“That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what’s meant for you and I would be like ‘no no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor,” Raveena said.

Raveena Tandon also talked about the days when she was interning with Prahlad Kakkar and revealed how she thought of becoming a model. “Everytime when a model would not turn up on Prahlad’s set, he used to say ‘call Raveena,’ he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that’s exactly the thought which started the modeling. Then I kept getting film offers and I had no acting training, no dancing training, no dialogue delivery training. I think I just evolved and learned along the way,” she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.