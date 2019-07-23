Take the pledge to vote

Raveena Tandon Says That Salman Khan Told Everybody He Knows Me For 120 Years

Raveena Tandon revealed in an interview how Salman Khan joked about knowing her for 120 years.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Raveena Tandon Says That Salman Khan Told Everybody He Knows Me For 120 Years
Image of Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Raveena Tandon will be seen hosting Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Salman Khan under his on production banner. The dance-reality show will feature a change in format this time, wherein the participant couples will not necessarily be dating or be married to each other. Nach Baliye 9 premiered over the weekend and Salman even made a special appearance in the inaugural episode where he joked about knowing Raveena for over 120 years. Raveena has worked with Salman in Patther ke Phool, which marked her debut in Bollywood.

Talking to Mid-Day, Raveena said, "He told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There's a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, 'Why did we talk so much?'"

Raveena added that her debut film dominated their chat on the sets of 1994 film Andaaz Apna Apna. She said, "We kept remembering [anecdotes from] the film's shoot. We go back 29 years, so one can well imagine our conversation."

Raveena has earlier judged shows like Sabse Bada Kalakar with Vivek Oberoi and Anurag Basu. She concluded by explaining her judging process while she is part of reality show. Pertaining to the matter, Raveena said, ""I don't believe in being too strict. My job is not to berate the contestants but to encourage them. They are all doing their best. No one intentionally wants to give a bad performance."

