Raveena Tandon Schools Netizen for Mocking Indian Army Soldiers

Actress Raveena Tandon recently schooled a social media user who mocked Indian army soldiers saying, "valour in wars is not your cup of tea."

  Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Actress Raveena Tandon, who is quite open and straightforward with her views on social media, recently set straight a Twitter user who mocked soldiers of the Indian army.

Raveena had shared a video on her social media timeline which showed a bunch of army men singing song to remember the departed amid stressful times. Posting the video, Raveena wrote, "Tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat... the true sons of the soil.. my Veers , my brothers, my loves... talent in the viens and junoon for their motherland... suit I love you Veera, wherever you may be (sic)."

However, a netizen responded to Raveena's video in an insolent manner as he wrote about the soldiers, "Valour in wars is not ur cup of tea (sic)."

Replying to the social media user, Raveena said, "Dear sir, I’d love to call u Ch....spotted. But no, instead I will tell you, that a soldier who dies at the border, is someone’s son, brother, someone’s husband. True that he is a soldier first, but his blood bleeds red too. We aren’t different, pain is the same, if you lose a son, or I do (sic)."

