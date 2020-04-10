MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Raveena Tandon Shares Beautiful Throwback Pic From Daughter Chhaya's Wedding Album

Raveena Tandon Shares Beautiful Throwback Pic From Daughter Chhaya's Wedding Album

On thursday, Raveena shared a series of pictures from her daughter Chhaya's wedding. The actress had adopted the then 8-year-old in the year 1995.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon adopted two girls Chhaya and Pooja as a single mother back in 1995.

In January 2016, the 45-year-old actress got her daughter Chhaya married to Goa-based Shawn Mendes in a Hindu-catholic ceremony. On Thursday, Raveena shared a series of images from her baby girl’s wedding diaries. In the photographs, Chhaya is seen dressed in all white, making for a beautiful bride. Raveena opted for a stunning flowing blue gown to accompany her daughter to the altar.

Along with the images, Raveena penned a beautiful note that says, “Some moments always just stay so beautifully etched in our minds ...just reminiscing... throwback taking this opportunity to thank you @ashley_rebello for the most beautiful and ethereal wedding gown that you made for my chayu,it was with all your love and blessings... thank you again my love!”

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in Jaipur after they dated for a while. In 2005, the couple welcomed their first child, Rasha. They are also blessed with a son, Ranbirvardhan born in 2008.

Amid the nation lockdown, Raveena is busy making entertaining videos with her 15-year-old daughter, Rasha.

Check out some of their adorable clips together:



Meanwhile, the Dilwale actress was seen on television as a judge of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9.

On the big screen, she has signed Prashanth Neel directed Kannada flick, K.G.F-Chapter 2. The film will see Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag retain their characters from the prequel.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,155,759

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,615,092

    +11,440

  • Cured/Discharged

    362,542

     

  • Total DEATHS

    96,791

    +1,099
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres