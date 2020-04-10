Raveena Tandon Shares Beautiful Throwback Pic From Daughter Chhaya's Wedding Album

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon adopted two girls Chhaya and Pooja as a single mother back in 1995.

In January 2016, the 45-year-old actress got her daughter Chhaya married to Goa-based Shawn Mendes in a Hindu-catholic ceremony. On Thursday, Raveena shared a series of images from her baby girl’s wedding diaries. In the photographs, Chhaya is seen dressed in all white, making for a beautiful bride. Raveena opted for a stunning flowing blue gown to accompany her daughter to the altar.

Along with the images, Raveena penned a beautiful note that says, “Some moments always just stay so beautifully etched in our minds ...just reminiscing... throwback taking this opportunity to thank you @ashley_rebello for the most beautiful and ethereal wedding gown that you made for my chayu,it was with all your love and blessings... thank you again my love!”

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in Jaipur after they dated for a while. In 2005, the couple welcomed their first child, Rasha. They are also blessed with a son, Ranbirvardhan born in 2008.

Amid the nation lockdown, Raveena is busy making entertaining videos with her 15-year-old daughter, Rasha.

Meanwhile, the Dilwale actress was seen on television as a judge of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9.

On the big screen, she has signed Prashanth Neel directed Kannada flick, K.G.F-Chapter 2. The film will see Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag retain their characters from the prequel.

