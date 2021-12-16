Raveena Tandon Shares BTS Photo from Her Series Aranyak

Raveena Tandon, a name that needs that no introduction, rose to prominence in the 90s with her superb acting performances in films like Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and many others. The talented diva recently made her comeback in a suspense series Aranyak on Netflix. The show received appreciation for its flawless screenplay and direction. Raveena also received a lot of applause for her nuanced performance.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a snap and a video from behind the scene from her series. Raveena is seen in the mid of her makeup posing with a thumbs up. The actress described in the caption that the series Aranyak has been shot like they were in the era of the 90s. She revealed how vanity vans were not used in the streets of Sironah. It was due to the fact that the region has tiny lanes and the unit did not want to block the traffic which could disturb the beautiful silence of the mountains.

The artist easily adjusted herself to the tough conditions and made the side of the road her green room. She thanked the makeup and styling artists, Vijay and Karishma Sharma.

People were in awe of such great professionalism displayed by the actress. Appreciating her, Johnny Lever’s daughter and actress Jamie Lever commented that it was a brilliant show and she loved watching Raveena. Several others praised her acting and said they loved watching her after a long time on screen.

Raveena enacts the role of SHO Kasturi Dogra. Aranyak series narrates the story of two police officers Angad and Kasturi who embark on a mission to solve the case of a young tourist’s rape and murder. How do both police officers with different personalities solve the crime forms the crux of the story. Aranyak is based on the Bengali novel with the same name by writer Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.

