Raveena Tandon Shares Childhood Picture, Reminisces the Time 'When Birthday Parties Were Simpler'

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from when she was a little girl. The actress reminisced the time when "birthday parties were simpler" and shared how they celebrated her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Back then, when birthday parties were simple, with playing passing the parcel, chutney sandwiches and wafers, with my bua, getting ready to cut my cake , my mom on the extreme left (standing)and my maasi on the right! #sepiaphoto #alongtimeago #childhoodmemories.”

Take a look below:

Raveena often posts throwback pictures on her social media. She recently wished her son Ranbirvardhan by sharing his childhood pictures. She wrote, "#13 years old!#mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you...a babe in the arms ,to a strapping young lad,striding shoulder to shoulder besides you . #happybirthday #ranbirvardhan. Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings."

Raveena will be next seen in Prashant Neel's KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, Shrinidhi Reddy among others.