Raveena Tandon Shares How She Feels About Being a Grandmom in Her Mid 40s

Mother of four, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently shared her experience of being called 'nani' at just 46. Talking to MissMalini.com, the Andaz Apna Apnastar said that she had adopted two daughters in 1995 when she herself was just 21, and revealed that the eldest of the two was already 11 years old during the time.

"We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is," Raveena told the entertainment website.

Raveena had also opened up about the questions she faced for adopting her two daughters at the peak of her career. During an earlier interview, she said people around her were apprehensive of her decision, saying it will affect her marriage prospects. However, despite the negativity, Raveena termed her move as "the best decision of my life".

Nine years after the adoption, Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple gave birth to daughter Rasha in 2005 and welcomed their son, Ranbirvardhan in 2008.

On work front, she will be next seen in the sequel of Kannada blockbuster K.G.F, titledK.G.F: Chapter 2,starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty. The movie is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Raveena's performance in the film Maatrin which she played the role of the mother of a rape victim was lauded by critics. Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the 2017 revenge drama also fared well at the box office.

