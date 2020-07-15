MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Raveena Tandon Shoots at Home Amid Covid-19 Pandemic, Says She's Ready for 'New Normal'

Raveena Tandon denim

Raveena Tandon denim

Raveena Tandon shot at home for an advertisement with two crew members who wore PPE kits and followed social distancing norms.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Raveena Tandon recently did some work from home, shooting for an advertisement. The shoot happened with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. There were just two crew members present at her house.

"The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it took us lesser time to complete. Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They wore PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal," Raveena shared her experience of shooting post lockdown.

On the big screen, Raveena will be soon seen in "KGF: Chapter 2". The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", starring Kannada superstar Yash.

Work in the film and television industry has partially resumed with many shows shooting new episodes. In the past week, some film and TV actors as well as crew members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan remain hospitalised with Covid-19. TV actor Parth Samthaan too is recovering from the virus currently.

Next Story
Loading