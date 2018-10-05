GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Raveena Tandon Slams People For Linking Her Harassment Tweet to Twinkle and Akshay

Though Raveena did not take any names, social media users were quick to link her statement with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
Raveena Tandon Slams People For Linking Her Harassment Tweet to Twinkle and Akshay
Ever since Tanushree Dutta made allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, a number of celebrities came out in her support. Raveena Tandon, being one of them, not only extended her support but also called out star wives and girlfriends for being mere observers and even instigating sexual harassment.

Soon after, even though Raveena did not take any names, social media users were quick to link her statement with Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The Twitterati believed that the actress was targetting the couple, as the latter is shooting Houseful 4 with Nana Patekar.




Putting all the speculations to an end, Raveena slammed the Twitter users saying, "Some not so clever people making a connect without any knowledge of past. My observations are not my life alone. Its all what I’ve seen happen to women around in my industry. Colleagues and friends. Not targeting any one person. In fact remained friends did movies."




Incidentally, Raveena and Akshay were one of the most talked about on-screen couples in the '90s. The two were rumoured to be dating before Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle in 2001. Here is Raveena's Twitter thread in support of the Horn Ok Pleassss actress.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle Khanna was among the first Bollywood celebrities who came out vocally in support of Tanushree. But Tanushree wasn't really convinced with Twinkle’s support because Akshay is continuing to work in a film with Nana Patekar.




Reacting to Twinkle's tweet, in an earlier interview she said, "Thank you, ma'am, for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?”

Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar

Questioning the genuineness of the support, she added, “That is the question I am asking and how much of that support is genuine because if it doesn't result in any kind of disciplinary action. They have not apologised to me and they are already spinning lies so when you go ahead and work with them they have the sense of victory.”
