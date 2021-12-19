Raveena Tandon Starrer Netflix Series Aranyak to Get a Season 2, Says Sidharth Roy Kapur

Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with the web series Aranyak, which released on Netflix on December 10. Producer Sidharth Roy Kapur says plans are already in motion to develop a potential second season. The crime thriller series has filmmaker Rohan Sippy. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the show features Raveena as a cop named Kasturi Dogra, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town.

Sidharth Roy Kapur said the team has already begun work on building the sophomore season. “You can expect a season two and that’s something the team is working on very hard. With the love the show has received from the audience, we have a lot to live up to and we hope season two matches up to the first one.

“The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take forward things from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two," the producer told PTI.

Roy Kapur, known for backing critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films like “Dangal", “Haider", “Barfi" and “Kai Po Che" through his banner Roy Kapur Films, said the idea for Aranyak originated from a personal encounter that the writer Charudutt Acharya had during one of his trips to a small town.

“It is based on a female police officer that Charu had come across on a holiday to a hill station with his family. That character of a woman, who is a good wife, mother, daughter-in-law and traditionally does all the things in small town India and in the daytime she is a hard cop, stuck with Charu." The producer believes there is an appetite for suspense thriller shows coupled with well-crafted stories.

“So far, we have enjoyed these stories from the West because they have a tradition to make slow burn shows. Here the show is Indian, the characters are unique, there is a murder and the mystery around it, which is just fun to watch. Also, the hint of the supernatural is interesting, he said. Ask him about the rising popularity of strong female narrative on OTT, Roy Kapur said it is an interesting trend. “OTT platforms have given the opportunity to use the wealth of acting talent that we have. There are so many actresses who were not active earlier but now have the chance to show (their talent) he added.

(With PTI inputs)

