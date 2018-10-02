Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
Raveena Tandon calls out the wives and girlfriends of popular actors for instigating and propagating a culture of harassment.
Raveena Tandon is married to film distributor Anil Thadani. (Image: Instagram/ Raveena Tandon)
The Maatr actor also called out wives and girlfriends of popular actors for being complicit and even instigating sexual harassment.
“What defines harassment in a workplace? The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses’ careers after the chase and flirtation is over, have them replaced with other potential targets?” she tweeted.
What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over,have them replaced with other potential targets?— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 29, 2018
Though Raveena did not take any names, social media users were quick to link it with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Incidentally, Raveena and Akshay were one of the most talked about on-screen couples in the '90s. The two were rumoured to be dating, but Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle in 2001.
One Twitter user commented, “Are you talking about @mrsfunnybones and @akshaykumar?”
Another asked, “Is she referring to Twinkle Khanna?”
A third wrote, “"twinkle twinkle little star."
On Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations on Nana Patekar, she tweeted, “When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own. They get their chance and lose it. Makes our films on women empowerment hollow. The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. I remember the controversy breaking out.”
When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out .( part 1)— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
Talking about Nana Patekar, she tweeted, “Sadly no witnesses or proof. So one couldn’t say. But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident. I’ve worked with Nana too (Mustafa), had heard about his volatile temper, but never witnessed. In fact, he was courteous and helpful.”
Sadly no witnesses or https://t.co/5yiqsQ5uUS one couldn’t say.But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident.Ive worked with Nana too,(Mustafa)had heard about his volatile temper,but never witnessed https://t.co/GQ2DED0JiK fact he was courteous and helpful.(part 2)— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
Ending her stance on a neutral note, Raveena’s last tweet read, “It’s time witnesses came forward and stood by her, unafraid of the consequences, and let the law take its own course. We should not judge and media lynch. Let’s put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold. Innocent till proven guilty.”
It’s time witnesses came forward and stood by her,unafraid of the consequences,and let the law take its own course.We should not judge and media lynch.lets put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold.Innocent till proven guilty.(part4) #TanushreeDutta— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
