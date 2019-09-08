Raveena Tandon To Be Nani Soon, Throws Grand Baby Shower for Daughter Chhaya
Raveena Tandon threw a baby shower for her daughter Chhaya, who she adopted in 1995. While Raveena was just 21 back then, Chhaya was 8 years old.
(Image credits: Instagram)
It’s good news for Raveena Tandon as she is going to be a ‘Nani’ soon. Recently, Raveena Tandon threw a baby shower party for her daughter Chhaya, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on the internet.
The pictures were shared by Raveena’s good friend Pooja Makhija on Saturday with a heartfelt post. Apart from cheering her on the good news, she also mentioned how touching it was to see the celebration of the baby shower of your “adopted baby with such perfection and care.”
Raveena quickly expressed her gratitude at her friend’s presence and commented on the post, “Love you, babe! Thanks for being there sharing the joy with us!”
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to the 'Nani to be'! Many preach unselfish love but @officialraveenatandon you practice it with true passion. Was so touching to see you celebrate the baby shower of your adopted baby with such perfection and care. And @officialrashathadani you were the such a great host, compere and I'm sure a super 'masi to be' So so proud of you Ravs.
At the mere age of 21, Raveena had adopted two daughters Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8), back in 1995. The girls are kids of her cousin who had passed away. The actress did not like the way their guardian treated them and thus brought the girls home. Her decision, was obviously, met with questions and doubts. “Some people wondered what would happen to the two children once I got married. They said no one would marry me as I came with excess baggage. But I said I come in a package deal: my children, my dogs and me. Take it or leave it. Fortunately, my husband (Anil Thadani) and in-laws dote on the girls,” she had said in an interview to Verve.
Raveena got married to Anl Thandani in 2004 and two kids from the marriage, Rasha (14) and Ranbir (12). Rasha turned host for the baby shower party as well.
Raveena has a message for all the people who want to adopt it. She says, “If you can’t adopt, do your two bits. Even if you have one hundred rupees, give it to an orphanage and sponsor a child’s education or their midday meal which comes to five rupees a day. When there’s room in your heart there’s always space for people. Reach out and do something.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- Priyanka Chopra's Intense Performance in The Sky Is Pink Made Nick Jonas Cry
- Ex Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Files Complaint of Mental Harassment Against Kamal Haasan
- Justin Trudeau Along With Entire Canada Celebrates Bianca Andreescu's Historic US Open Win
- US Open: Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev to Face Off in Men's Singles Final