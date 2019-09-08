Raveena Tandon To Be Nani Soon, Throws Grand Baby Shower for Daughter Chhaya

It’s good news for Raveena Tandon as she is going to be a ‘Nani’ soon. Recently, Raveena Tandon threw a baby shower party for her daughter Chhaya, the pictures of which are doing the rounds on the internet.

The pictures were shared by Raveena’s good friend Pooja Makhija on Saturday with a heartfelt post. Apart from cheering her on the good news, she also mentioned how touching it was to see the celebration of the baby shower of your “adopted baby with such perfection and care.”

Raveena quickly expressed her gratitude at her friend’s presence and commented on the post, “Love you, babe! Thanks for being there sharing the joy with us!”

At the mere age of 21, Raveena had adopted two daughters Pooja (11) and Chhaya (8), back in 1995. The girls are kids of her cousin who had passed away. The actress did not like the way their guardian treated them and thus brought the girls home. Her decision, was obviously, met with questions and doubts. “Some people wondered what would happen to the two children once I got married. They said no one would marry me as I came with excess baggage. But I said I come in a package deal: my children, my dogs and me. Take it or leave it. Fortunately, my husband (Anil Thadani) and in-laws dote on the girls,” she had said in an interview to Verve.

Raveena got married to Anl Thandani in 2004 and two kids from the marriage, Rasha (14) and Ranbir (12). Rasha turned host for the baby shower party as well.

Raveena has a message for all the people who want to adopt it. She says, “If you can’t adopt, do your two bits. Even if you have one hundred rupees, give it to an orphanage and sponsor a child’s education or their midday meal which comes to five rupees a day. When there’s room in your heart there’s always space for people. Reach out and do something.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.