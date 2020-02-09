Raveena Tandon to Feature in KGF Chapter 2
According to 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel's tweet, Raveena Tandon will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project.
According to 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel's tweet, Raveena Tandon will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project.
Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to maker her comeback in films with KGF: Chapter 2.
Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama KGF, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.
"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #KGFChapter2," Prashanth tweeted.
The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!!A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020
According to Prashanth's tweet, Raveena will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.
Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Some Things Never Change': Tendulkar Batting After 5 Years Will Make You Nostalgic
- From Brad Pitt to ’1917,′ What to Anticipate at Oscars 2020
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: Goalkeepers Pathak, Sreejesh Star as India Beat World Champions Belgium
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM