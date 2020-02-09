Take the pledge to vote

Raveena Tandon to Feature in KGF Chapter 2

According to 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel's tweet, Raveena Tandon will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Raveena Tandon to Feature in KGF Chapter 2
According to 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel's tweet, Raveena Tandon will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project.

Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to maker her comeback in films with KGF: Chapter 2.

Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama KGF, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.

"The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #KGFChapter2," Prashanth tweeted.

According to Prashanth's tweet, Raveena will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

