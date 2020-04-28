Raveena Tandon Tries New TikTok Filter, Goes Back to Being 15

It is always a fun-filled ride to follow the social media feed of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. From carefree throwback videos to quirky captions, the Dulhe Raja actress has amassed huge popularity owing to her online presence.

This time, the Andaz Apna Apna star aced a TikTok trend with her usual perk. It appears as if Raveena has gone back in time and turned into a 15-year-old. “#freaky Monday going back to being 15! #goingbackintime,” she captioned the picture.

In the short video, Raveena can be seen lip-syncing to the TikTok track that says, “What the hell is this Beauty Mode? What does this do?”

She then covers the screen with her finger, only to remove it to find her teen daughter Rasha appearing in the video. The video then says, “Damn, okay! Okay!”

Raveena used the filter to refer to the 2003 Hollywood movie Freaky Friday and the 1972 novel of the same name. The movie tells the story of a mother and daughter duo who have their bodies interchanged due to a freak incident.

The Beauty Mode on TikTok features people in no makeup looks at first, who cover the screen only to reveal their glamourous avatar.

Here are some other fun posts shared by Raveena who has turned into a rising TikTok star.

Follow @News18Movies for more