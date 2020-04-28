MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Raveena Tandon Tries New TikTok Filter, Goes Back to Being 15

credits - Raveena Tandon instagram

credits - Raveena Tandon instagram

Raveena Tandon covers the screen with her finger, only to remove it to find her daughter Rasha appearing in the video.

Share this:

It is always a fun-filled ride to follow the social media feed of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. From carefree throwback videos to quirky captions, the Dulhe Raja actress has amassed huge popularity owing to her online presence.

This time, the Andaz Apna Apna star aced a TikTok trend with her usual perk. It appears as if Raveena has gone back in time and turned into a 15-year-old. “#freaky Monday going back to being 15! #goingbackintime,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

#freakymonday going back to being 15! #goingbackintime !

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

In the short video, Raveena can be seen lip-syncing to the TikTok track that says, “What the hell is this Beauty Mode? What does this do?”

She then covers the screen with her finger, only to remove it to find her teen daughter Rasha appearing in the video. The video then says, “Damn, okay! Okay!”

Raveena used the filter to refer to the 2003 Hollywood movie Freaky Friday and the 1972 novel of the same name. The movie tells the story of a mother and daughter duo who have their bodies interchanged due to a freak incident.

The Beauty Mode on TikTok features people in no makeup looks at first, who cover the screen only to reveal their glamourous avatar.

Here are some other fun posts shared by Raveena who has turned into a rising TikTok star.

View this post on Instagram

And now for some Saturday night fun♥️ #tiktok

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres