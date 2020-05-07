Raveena Tandon Wins The Internet With Her Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Proposed Her For Marriage

Raveena Tandon gave a funny reply to a fan who proposed marriage to her in the next birth. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a vacation in the mountains.

"#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur," captioned Raveena.

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote: "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?"

The actress replied: "Sorry ya booked for 7 already"

Other fans also showered the actress with love and appreciation for her beautiful pictures. One fan commented: "Every time I see you, I fall in love with you once again." Another fan expressed: "You always be a queen, love you."

Raveena Tandon's fan club incidentally includes a celeb admirer -- rapper Badshah! The rapper during a recent question-answer session with his fans on Instagram has revealed that he has a crush on Raveena Tandon.

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' which also stars Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, the actress is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is one of the most awaited films of the year.