Raveena Tandon Wishes Husband Anil Thadani Happy 16th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Social Media Post

Actor Raveena Tandon wished her husband on their wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a collage of several pictures of her and husband Anil Thadani at different periods of their time together. Anil is a film distributor by profession.

“16 years of us and many more lifetimes together. Thank you all for the love and blessings always,” she captioned the post.

Garnering over 85,000 likes, the post features six pictures of the couple in different colours. Raveena can be seen leaning on Anil’s shoulder as he kisses on her forehead in one photo from their wedding album.

Soon, her friends from the movie industry such as Dia Mirza and Neelam Kothari wished the couple happiness on the occasion of their marriage anniversary.

Raveena married Anil in 2004. The couple has a daughter Rasha and son Ranbir together. Raveena had adopted two daughters – Pooja and Chaya – before getting married.

The actor keeps making regular appearances on the big as well as small screen. She will be next seen in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2, the second installment of the mega hit action film.

The actress announced her association with the film on Instagram.

She also posted a video from the set with the lead of the movie, Yash.

Raveena’s last Bollywood films were Maatr, a crime thriller and Shab, a romance drama. Both were released in 2017.

