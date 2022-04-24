KGF 2: Yash Gets Kisses From Prashanth Neel At Beachside Party, Raveena Tandon Celebrates Success With Family

KGF: Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which stars Yash in the lead, features Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. Since its release, KGF 2 has been breaking box office records in the South and in the Hindi circuits. The movie is set to surpass Rs 300 crore with its Hindi version alone on Sunday. As the movie continues to have a strong hold at the box office, Raveena’s daughter planned a surprise success lunch party for her mom.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared pictures featuring her husband Anil Thadani, and their kids, Rasha and Ranbir. The family posed for a few pictures together and Raveena revealed that her daughter arranged for a special dessert for their small party. The dessert featured the note, “Mumma and Papa, Congratulations KGF 2.” For the unversed, while Raveena stars in the movie, Anil was the distributor.

“Sunday celebratory lunches be like this ♥️♥️ thank you @rashathadani for this beautiful surprise!” she wrote. Shilpa Shetty, who watched the movie on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai, took to the comments section and raved about Raveena’s performance. “You slayed it as #ramikasen ,congratulations 🎉🎉 @officialraveenatandon,” Shilpa wrote.

Fans too showered Raveena with love. “You rocked as Kasturi and Ramika sen…congrats to you! Can’t wait to see you light the screen again,” a fan wrote. “This is what we call a comeback,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, Prashant Neel and Yash were also seen enjoying a success party by the beach on Sunday.

On its second Saturday, the Hindi version of KGF 2 collected a massive Rs. 18.25 crores at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 298.44 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that it will be the first film post-pandemic to be hitting a triple century, the last one being the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It will also be the 10th film to cross the 300 crore mark.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 have also hinted that they will return with a third movie. The team teased their return in the post-credit scene in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.