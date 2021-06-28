Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Shows off Her Wildlife Photography Skills on Jungle Safari

Raveena Tandon took off to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh for a jungle safari with her daughter Rasha Thadani and husband Anil Thadani. The Bollywood actress has been sharing glimpses form the time spent in the lap of nature.

Raveena checked into the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve earlier this week along with her family. Sharing photographs of herself on Instagram, the actress wrote: “When you follow your passion, you start living your dream (sic)." It shows her clicking pictures with a zoom lens while on a jeep.

Raveena also shared some pictures of the tiger that they spotted on this trip. One of the pictures was clicked by her daughter Rasha and we are impressed with her photography skills. The image of the tiger in its natural habitat is something to admire and Rasha’s lens was quick to snap it at it’s beautiful best.

Raveena also shared photographs and videos of a tiger named ‘Bajrang’ which she spotted during a safari tour inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. In one of the videos, Bajrang can be seen crossing a road to travel to the other part of the jungle.

“And great days are made of these !! Off on a late start, but got lucky as we were entering the park through the #magadhigate. Saw the magnificent #bajrangthetiger leaping over and crossing the road into the other part of the jungle," Raveena wrote in an Instagram post.

“Luckily these truck drivers were decent enough to respect and give him his space for a safe crossing, a lot of our wildlife isn’t that lucky, we lose a lot of our beautiful wildlife in roadkills, need of the hour for our state governments to lessen traffic movement on these roads stop cutting through forests and make more overhead wildlife crossings.#bandhavgarh," added the actress expressing her concern.

Here are more pictures from their vacation.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The actress will also make her OTT debut soon in the series Aranyak.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here